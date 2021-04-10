Magaly Medina spoke about the new qualifiers launched by the presidential candidate Rafael López against the journalist Juliana Oxenford, who has already stated that he will take legal action against the representative of the political party Renovación Popular.

During the broadcast of the Magaly TV space, the firm, the host expressed her surprise, because according to what she said, she thought she was a good person. “It really has amazed me that he has insulted Monica Delta and Juliana Oxenford so ugly first, after ATV’s pronouncement calls her the murderer,” he commented.

“I do not know if his advisers told him that those defamatory qualifications are fine, I considered him a gentleman, but those patanesque attitudes are not good for politics, journalism,” continued Magaly Medina.

“I think we have to learn to be tolerant of criticism, if we don’t like someone, what a shame. Peruvians must unite, vote for conciliation, not for this insulting way, we must end verbal violence. We sympathize with Juliana Oxenford, whom no one has to call her with that insulting adjective, totally naughty ”, concluded the ATV figure.

ATV pronounces on the insults of Rafael López against Juliana Oxenford

The ATV television house issued a press release, in which it rejects the allegations made by the candidate Rafael López Aliaga against the journalist Juliana Oxenford, one of the most representative figures of the channel.

“The recent statements of a presidential candidate against our journalist Juliana Oxenford violate these fundamental principles and violate her as a person, woman and professional of recognized trajectory,” the statement read.

