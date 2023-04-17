The television host Magaly Medina He published on his social networks a video recorded in the Gamarra commercial emporium, in which he advertised the clothing store of Dahlia Duran. From the beginning, the popular “Urraca” gave her support to the Cuban model when she denounced the singer John Kelvin for sexual and psychological assault. After that, the cheerleader asked for help to be able to cover the expenses involved in caring for her children.

Now, the show host would be doing her “grain of sand” with the video posted on TikTok and Instagram in order to attract more customers to the artist’s business.

