Again? Magaly Medina It once again caused talk among Peruvian viewers. The popular ‘Urraca’ suffered a spectacular fall while she was doing her usual dance at the beginning of her program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’. The presenter laughed at herself, as this is not the first time this event has happened in her career on television. In this note we tell you her reaction after falling live.

How did Magaly Medina react after falling live?

Magaly He slipped while dancing to a popular song when his program began. As a result of the high heels and lack of balance, Medina fell to the ground and laughed instantly. Within seconds, she stood up and gave a sermon comparing physical falls to the “falls of life.”

“I got tangled in my shoes (laughs). It happened again. Hey, you guys don’t even know, right? (looking at his producer) Stop looking at the ratings!” mentioned at the beginning. Then, the production of her program launched a replay of Medina’s fall and, drawing her attention, she said: “That’s what they’re fast for, right?”

It’s not the first time it falls

As you remember, in 2009 Magaly Medina He had a first fall that was widely reported in the media. When she returned to television after being imprisoned for the Paolo Guerrero case, Magaly danced to the song ‘Mala’, with a white dress and high heels. Her excitement and nerves caused the driver to have a spectacular fall, which is remembered to this day.

That day, Magaly also laughed at herself and continued with the program after being away from the small screen for several months.