Magaly Medina He surprised the morning of this Thursday the 23rd by revealing the death of his father Luis Medina through an emotional publication through his official Instagram account, in which he recalled some anecdotes with him. In the afternoon, she arrived at the wake that takes place in the Surco district by the hand of her husband Alfredo, but she preferred to keep absolute silence. Later, she could be seen receiving her friends, who arrived with flower arrangements to accompany the family.

Magaly Medina broke her silence

A few minutes ago, already at night, the television presenter approached the press to say hello, although obviously she preferred to keep her space because it was a very delicate family moment.

“Magaly, how do you take the expressions of affection from the fans and the press?” the reporter asked. To which the television presenter replied: “I am very grateful and my family too (…). I am going to tell you (with more details) the day I return to the program, please. It is quite a familiar moment and we are quite affected. I thank you all for your love and consideration.”

Figures in the middle show solidarity with Magaly Medina

susy diaz He was one of the first figures in the national media to speak out for the death of Luis Medina, Magaly’s father. The former congresswoman took the news by surprise, but then gave her all her support. “Strength and strengthen. Parents aren’t forever, but that’s life. Parents are not eternal, but they are always there by our side. He is a little angel who will protect her ”he said for the cameras of La República.

Subsequently, Rodrigo Gonzalez He did the same and through his television program he joined the solidarity greetings. “I want to send all my strength to Magaly, who is having a bad time. She has lost her father. From here, keep the beautiful memories and what a good and dedicated daughter you have been”he assured.

María Pía Copello could not help but be moved and also expressed her solidarity with Magaly through a message in “Send whoever sends”: “Before continuing, I want to take a few seconds to hug Magaly Medina. His daddy left, you know how much I love you. I know her family closely, her brothers, and I know that this is a very hard time for you. I simply hug you tight, there is nothing more to say in these important moments, we are with you”.