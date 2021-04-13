al Magaly Medina, who was sentenced to a year in prison suspended for the defamation trial with Nicola Porcella, spoke out publicly to express her rejection of the decision that was taken in the first instance in the Eleventh Criminal Court of Lima.

According to the host, the words she gave about the former member of This is war during her program Magaly TV, the firm they do not represent a defamatory fact, because the context in which he said it was merely sarcastic.

“Some people don’t understand the level of sarcasm that I have on my show and that I’m a television critic. They have to learn to differentiate, I am not fighting with him (Nicola Porcella), I am criticizing his attitude, and in that case, when I said ‘garbage’ I was sarcastic because I compared that he was taking out the garbage and I made a rather ironic joke ” , said the figure of ATV in statements to Trome.

“You have to understand the context of how it is said, so we assume that in a second instance the judges take it much more calmly, and that’s where we are. We do not believe that there is defamation there at all, “added the presenter.

On the other hand, upon learning that Nicola Porcella He said that he does not want to get money or see her in jail, Magaly Medina said that “you always have to be consistent with what you think.”

On Monday, April 12, during the broadcast of Amor y fuego, Rodrigo González detailed the sentence that was awarded to Magaly Medina for defamation of Nicola Porcella.

“Nicola Porcella, in the first instance, has won the defamation lawsuit against Magaly. Civil reparation would be S / 25,000 and one year in prison suspended. In other words, I would have to go and sign if I wanted to leave the country, “he said.

