Magaly Medina She has paused her work as host of 'Magaly TV, la firma' to go on a trip with her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano. Medina took advantage of her free days to travel to different parts of the world such as Colombia, Spain and Italy; and in the latter country, she showed what bags she would be willing to buy from the Dolce & Gabbana brand. Let's remember that the popular 'Urraca' usually shows all the handbags she acquires and has generated criticism for it, but now she has left a peculiar message.

What did Magaly Medina say on her trip to Europe?

Through his official Instagram account, Magaly showed her time at the Dolce & Gabbana store in Milan, Italy. She was excited and wrote in the description:

“Looking at some little purses, and the cheese…”, it reads. As is known, Magaly has generated controversy for publicly commenting on the real cost of his wallets, even reaching the figure of 10 thousand dollars.

When does Magaly Medina return to television?

Although there is no confirmed date yet, It is presumed that Magaly Medina will return to the small screen in the fortnight of next February, just as she did in 2023.

At this moment, the ATV presenter is sightseeing in the famous Swiss Alps, in Europe. “Nice view from the room,” she said on Instagram.