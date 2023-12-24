Magaly Medina She is one of the best-known television hosts in our country, but she has also decided to venture into social networks to have a closer relationship with her thousands of followers. Thus, she usually shares various content on her Instagram profile and, on the occasion of the Christmasdecided to publish a video in which he showed step by step how to make a christmas salad. However, some users didn't let her forget the time a person accused her of ruining her family's turkey dinner with her tips.

Did Magaly share a recipe for Christmas dinner?

The host of 'Magaly TV, la firma' joined the preparations for the Christmas and, on his social networks, he published the recipe for a salad for Christmas Eve dinner. In this way, the popular 'Urraca' gave her followers an option to share with their families on this special date.

Magaly presented his own recipe that includes peas, carrots, colored pasta, peaches, mayonnaise in his style and more. However, some users had no better idea than to remind her of one of her Christmas turkey recipes from a few years ago, which one user ended up blaming for ruining her dinner.

“I did everything (…). The next day, when I took it out to season it with butter, as Magaly also indicated, the turkey came out half moldy, as if it had been heated”said a Capital radio listener on that occasion.

Users remind Magaly of her Christmas turkey recipe

Some people commented on Magaly Medina's video and showed their desire to replicate the culinary proposal, while another group of people trolled her with her old recipe for baking a turkey.

“Maga, since your turkey recipe I no longer believe you”, “And the turkey?”, “I remembered Magaly's Christmas turkey”, “It's going to happen again”, are some of the comments that the most recent received publication of the show host.