The driver Magaly Medina used her Instagram account to share a Christmas message with her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano. Likewise, she published several photographs of a session on the occasion of the end of the year parties. As you remember, a few days ago they celebrated their six-year marriage and celebrated with a romantic dinner. Also, at some point she recounted that both were estranged before committing to reach the altar.

“I hope that this Christmas they do not lack good love and that they have distributed many hugs to the people who really matter. Merry Christmas!”, wrote the popular presenter of “Magaly TV, the firm”, who was very happy next to the love of her life.

Magaly Medina celebrated Christmas with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Instagram/ Magaly Medina

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated their sixth anniversary

On December 9, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated six years of being married. For this reason, the well-known notary had no better idea than to surprise the television host with a nice detail: she sent him a bouquet of flowers.

“Thank you my heaven. Happy anniversary ”, wrote the ‘Urraca’ as a thank you for the romantic gift from her current husband, with whom she was estranged before getting engaged.

How many years apart are Magaly Medina and her husband?

Few know that the ATV driver is older than the popular notary. The ‘Urraca’ was born on March 31, 1963; Therefore, she is 59 years old. For her part, her husband turned 50 on April 30, so the driver is older than him by nine years.