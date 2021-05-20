About a month ago Jessica Newton shared a video where Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano appeared together, which led to speculation that the still-spouses would have resumed their relationship; However, later the driver herself came out to deny this possibility.

This Wednesday, May 19, during the broadcast of Magaly TV, the firm, Daniela Darcourt joked about Medina’s constant trips to Miami and caused reconciliation rumors to reignite. Faced with this event, the presenter clarified that she is still single and does not plan to go to the United States with the notary.

“I think what she (Daniela) said was misinterpreted. We even commented on it when we saw what had bounced on social media. Daniela hesitated because she knew about my trip, because when I go there I meet up with my friends and have a good time, “he said. “I am integrating myself again, Miami is a city that gives me a lot of peace, but I am not going to see my husband there, my life continues, continues, but alone. I’m not going to travel with him either, that is very clear, I have nothing with him, “he added.

Magaly Medina, who announced her separation from Alfredo Zambrano at the end of March, also surprised by leaving open the possibility of starting another romance in the future.

“I don’t know if time will decide or not, I keep moving forward, our life is so short that a long time ago I decided not to stop for anything or anyone, I continue on my way. I am in love with life and love, I am an incurable romantic, I believe in love stories and if one love story has closed for me, then another will open, that’s life, “she said.

