Magaly Medina took the opportunity to tell in the latest edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm' when was the only time he warned a public figure over a ampay that related it. The show host surprised more than one by revealing the identity of this figure, whom he called by phone to warn him about that revelation minutes before broadcasting it on his program. In addition, the popular 'Urraca' announced the reasons why he made this decision. It should be noted that this confession came after the TV presenter heard that former soccer player Erick Delgado hinted that she contacted Melissa Klug to tell her about Jesús Barco's alleged infidelity.

Who was the character that Magaly Medina called to warn her about an ampay?

The television host Magaly Medina criticized, on February 1, what was mentioned by the former athlete Erik Delgado in an interview with 'Paco' Bazán. The well-known goalkeeper pointed out that the 'Magpie' called Melissa Klug to let her know that the father of her last daughter, Jesus Boatwas unfaithful to him.

“He talks because he has a mouth, it's the last straw… Don't bother, well, this goalkeeper doesn't know how things work. I'm not the gossipy neighbor, I don't pick up the phone to talk to anyone in showbiz,” commented the TV presenter with obvious annoyance.

After that, Medina revealed when was the only time he contacted a public figure to tell him that he would issue an ampay: “It was to talk to Monica Deltaa journalist who was at Panamericana TV at that time,” he said.

Along those lines, Magaly told the reasons why she did it: “I respected her and knew that she was never involved in scandals… I told her: 'Be careful with your children tonight because they are going to see their father on television with a young lady.' “I also had to look for her phone number because there are never numbers of people in show business on my cell phone.”

Let us remember that the 'Urraca' once supported the father of Mónica Delta's children, Roberto Reateguiwith the popular journalist Mávila Huertas.

Roberto Reátegui, father of Mónica Delta's children, married Mávila Huertas in 2009. Photo: LR archive

What did Mónica Delta say about what Magaly Medina did?

Monica Delta In an interview with her colleague Beto Ortiz, she referred to the warning that Magaly Medina gave her regarding the ampay that she would issue about her husband at that time, Roberto Reateguiwith the journalist Mávila Huertas.

“Magaly (Medina) was that kind and that allowed me to talk with Roberto (Reategui) and to clarify things… The ampay did not catch me by surprise because we were already separated. What he didn't want was for my children to be hurt.”were the words of Monica Deltawho said that he sought to prevent this revelation from affecting his heirs.