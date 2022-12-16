Magaly Medina He spoke about the decision of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña to postpone their wedding due to the political crisis that the country is going through. The ATV figure surprised by revealing the real reason why the former congressman preferred to pause the organization of the event until further notice.

What did Magaly Medina say about Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna?

After the news, many followers of the couple assured that it was not true that they had postponed their wedding due to the protests and that a stronger reason would have triggered the suspension of the marriage, which was scheduled for this Saturday, December 17.

Given this, the presenter assured that Richard Acuña was the one who made that decision because his family is dedicated to political life and it would be frowned upon for him to hold a celebration in the midst of a crisis.

“In this case, the Acuña family is political, there is no way they can continue in a situation like this, with a celebration. He thinks about his political career it would be questionable that while the country bleeds to death, they get married in a wedding in which there will be a waste of money,” said the ATV figure.

Let us remember that Richard Acuña was a congressman of the Republic representing La Libertad during the periods 2011-2016 and 2016-2019.

What artists would be at the wedding of Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna?

According to Magaly Medina, the couple would have already hired a famous foreign artist to animate the party. “They are postponing a wedding, not cancelling, surely they are going to have to reschedule the foreign artists, since they would have hired Mike Bahía or Manuel Turizo, according to rumors ”, he asserted.

Who would be the guests at the wedding of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña? Photo: @brunellahorna/Instagram/ @manuelturizo/Instagram/ @mikebahía/Instagram

The statement by Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna

On Wednesday, December 15, Richard Acuña and Brunella Horna issued a statement in which they assured that this is not the time to celebrate the deaths in the protests and the commotion that the country is experiencing.

Brunella Horna’s statement on social networks. Photo: Brunella Horna/Instagram

Brunella Horna’s bachelorette party

Brunella Horna she traveled to Miami at the end of October to celebrate her bachelorette party. The model stayed in a luxurious hotel with her closest friends and she enjoyed a night out. For the night out, she wore a short-skirted white dress.

Did Brunella Horna resort to the exchange for her bachelorette party in Lima?

The driver Magaly Medina criticized Brunella Horna when seeing the images of the bachelorette party that she organized in Lima, in the company of her close friends. Presenter Janet Barboza was also present at the event.

“She, who marries a ‘silver as a court’, why is she stingy? Everything was a trade, the cake was a trade, the balloons were a trade, the decoration was a trade, even the drinks were a trade. Couldn’t you buy some gingers? How stingy. Either Brunella is stingy or Richard is stingy… even the memories were grateful,” she expressed.

Brunella Horna will marry Richard Acuña in 10 days. Photo: compositionLR/Instagram/Brunella Horna

How is Brunella Horna after suspending her wedding?

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña decided to postpone their announced wedding in the context of the protests that are plaguing the stability of the country. Along these lines, the host spoke through her social networks to tell how she had been feeling after her important statement.

With an attached photo of her and the former Alianza para el Progreso member, the businesswoman wrote: “Every day we got up counting the days to be married. But we cannot be oblivious to what is happening in the country and we decided to postpone the date. Later, he indicated that he is not entirely well given the recent events .

Brunella Horna’s message about her wedding. Photo: Instagram capture / Brunella Horna

Brunella Horna’s reaction to seeing her wedding dress

A week before her wedding initially scheduled for December 17, Brunella Horna was very excited to share how she had been finalizing the details for her nuptials ceremony with Richard Acuña.

Through her stories, the businesswoman told what her reaction was when she saw her wedding dress for the first time. “I went to try on my dress and I started crying. Really, they don’t know what my dress is, it’s exactly how I dreamed it… so let’s recover to be ready for Saturday, ”she related to her network community.