Several years ago, Gianmarco Mendoza gave a reason to Magaly Medina to persecute footballers and make compromising behavior public.

This Thursday, March 2, Verónica Linares finally launched the interview with Magaly Medina and released different topics that the fans of the ‘Urraca’ did not know about her. As expected, the ATV figure referred to various personalities, such as Gisela Valcárcel, Melissa Paredes, among others; However, a subject that drew attention was when she revealed the real reason why she decided to follow the soccer players. In this note we tell you what Gianmarco Mendoza has to do with the subject.

What did Magaly Medina say about the ampayes of soccer players?

During the extensive conversation he had with Veronica Linares, Magaly Medina referred to athletes who have been supported at parties with models consuming hallucinogenic substances, among others. What was the reason for persecuting them? This is what she said to her.

“People pay their money, go to the stadium: people die for their team. Here people die for soccer, and it is not possible that, if you go to the stadium with hope, paying your money, taking your son, it turns out that the guy was drinking until five in the morning. With what physique are you going to score goals? That is not right, it is not sporting, ”he questioned.

“So, when I began to investigate and see that sports journalism did not do it, and I knew about the traps, about the bataclana friends they had, about the dissipated life they led, nobody said anything. So, I said, ‘Okay, let’s aim.’ Because, if you are going to make my son cry, we are going to know why you are making him cry and for the public to find out why these scoundrels go to the stadium and do not score goals. That was my motivation: my son’s crying, ”he concluded.

Gianmarco Mendoza no longer resides in Peru, reveals Magaly

Likewise, the ‘Urraca’ recounted that Gianmarco Mendoza He lives in another country and is happy for the opportunities he will have, unlike Peru. As is known, many people reject Magaly Medina, so her firstborn would have some limitations in the world of work.

“The children of famous people tend to overshadow them, to not let them develop. I hope my son does it outside of Peru, here he has not been able to do it. He is outside, he is not here, he decided to go outside. I don’t think he’ll be back, and I guess he’ll come visit us for Christmas. I miss my son, of course, and we talked. I am happy that he is happy, “he told him for the virtual program” La Linares “.