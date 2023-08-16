Magaly Medina She is known in the Peruvian show business as the ‘Urraca’ and the creator of the ampays. Since her first television show, she has dedicated herself to discovering infidelities and capturing artists and athletes on camera in questionable situations. However, an accusation that she made against the footballer Paolo Guerrero It cost him 6 months in effective prison and the payment of $26,000.

Her time in prison not only caused her anorexia, but also a mental illness that caused her physical symptoms and ended up being admitted to the clinic for 15 days.

What disease caused Magaly Medina to be hospitalized for 15 days?

As he revealed during the interview he had with the journalist Verónica Linares, the well-known “Urraca” not only suffered from anorexia during his stay in jail. She was also diagnosed with post-traumatic syndrome after her release from prison.

“One day I was at a meeting on the beach, with some very dear friends of mine, and suddenly I got a fever, I got a kind of trembling, I began to feel that my heart was beating too hard, I was drowning,” Magaly describes.

At that, he went to the clinic. There he was tested for drugs and found nothing. Not knowing what was happening to him, he began “screaming and crying senselessly.” Given her despair, she says: “They brought in a psychiatrist, he evaluated me and then they brought in my psychiatrist and they sent me to spend 15 days hospitalized in the psychological ward of this clinic, because what I had was not well known at that time and it was syndrome post-traumatic”.

Why won’t Magaly Medina leave her son an inheritance?

During an interview with the journalist Verónica Linares, he revealed the reason why he would not leave a single sun for his only son: “He already has his education and each one gets his education. (…) He already has his future”. In addition, she stressed that her money will be spent with her husband.

