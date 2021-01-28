Magaly Medina was surprised to reveal that she and her husband Alfredo Zambrano they were estranged for about eight months.

In the last edition of Magaly TV, the firm, the host explained that her temporary separation was the inspiration for her husband to record a new version of the song “Probably” with Daniela Darcourt.

“The song is very special for us because it narrates a moment in our personal lives, when we were separated for eight months and each one of us went about his life indistinctly,” he declared. Magaly medina.

“This song has a lot of history that I will tell at some point, it speaks a lot about part of our history as a couple,” added the presenter, who has been married to more than four years. Zambrano.

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrate 10 years of relationship

In early January, Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano traveled to Cancun (Mexico), where they celebrated their 10-year relationship.

“We celebrate 10 years of relationship. My husband and his rolls, I love him that way. We are not perfect, nor do we pretend to be, “he wrote next to a photo with his partner on Instagram.

How did the romance of Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano begin?

In a video for their YouTube channel, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano provided details about how their love story began.

“I didn’t realize that he had an interest in me until he asked me to please interview one of his daughters for his school. After that he traveled and started giving me gifts, specifically, wallets, “said the interviewer.

