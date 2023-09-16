Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medina spoke out about the controversy created after the last edition of Telethon 2023. During the last edition of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’, the show host admitted that the organizers of the charity event tried to summon her to host the broadcast on television. However, the ‘Magpie‘ he flatly refused to participate. What is this about? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Gisela Valcárcel was not present for the first time at the Telethon: why?

What did Magaly Medina say about Telethon 2023?

Magaly Medina spoke loud and clear about the speculations that tied her to the Telethon 2023. It is important to remember that the ATV presenter has never participated in this event in any of its editions. And, now, the redhead television host revealed that the organizers of the event wanted to have her in their ranks, but she rejected the proposal from the beginning.

“They came to ask me to drive this year, of course I didn’t even want to receive the people who came to propose it to me, they told my producer and I said ‘no’ because I’m not a second table dish. He was not going to do it and also, this year things on television have changed a lot and the Telethon has also changed.”Medina said.

On the other hand, Magaly pointed out that the owners of Teletón tried to make the same proposal to Aldo Miyashiro, but, due to the situation caused by Fiorella Retiz’s revelations, they ended up withdrawing the invitation.

“I think they wanted to put Miyashiro as the head of the Telethon, but when ‘La casa de Magaly’ came out and we started to release the ampay file, they downloaded it in one and there was no one, the only one who wanted to be there is Andrés Hurtado“added Magaly Medina.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reminds Paolo Guerrero that Alondra wanted to marry him: “She was excited”

What did Magaly Medina say about the presence of Andrés Hurtado at Telethon 2023?

Magaly Medinaspoke about theTelethon 2023 and launched his theories about the reasons why this edition did not have the expected success. “If it goes wrong, it is because of its organizer and the organization. Another thing, the channels are no longer like the times of yesteryear, now they are going through an economic crisis. That is why this event was only broadcast during certain hours (…). That must also be taken into account when saying, well, the goal was not reached,” he commented.

#Magaly #Medina #reveals #offered #host #Telethon #quotI #dish #tablequot