Magaly Medina participated in a tribute to her father that the National Police of Peru made through a video. The host of Magaly TV, the firm spoke about her upbringing, the great family bond she has with her father and her dream of one day becoming a policeman, a profession her father practiced many years ago.

“Did I ever think I was a cop? What did my father teach me? I invite you to listen to this endearing interview that the PNP digital magazine gave me. Remembering the anecdotes that I lived with my police father in my dear Huacho … Have a nice Sunday, “wrote the ATV figure on his Instagram, where he also shared the interview.

Magaly Medina began the interview by revealing that her father suffers from various diseases, which even prevent him from speaking. The driver regretted that she cannot enjoy as she wanted the man who gave her life.

“I have been a daughter very close to him, now that my father is very ill, I would have liked to give him more. My dad has a number of illnesses for which, sometimes, he can’t even speak, ”he commented.

In another part of the interview, Magaly Medina said that as a child she dreamed of being a policeman, just like her father.