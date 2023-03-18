The program of Magaly Medina joins the acts of solidarity and support for the victims, who were affected by the heavy rains in Peru and the mudslides that traveled through some areas such as jicamarca. This Friday, March 17, the ‘Urraca’ revealed what actions it had with the people who inhabit this human settlement, leaving a message to the figures who ask for financial support from different entities and broadcast it through different media.

What did Magaly Medina say about the help she provided in Jicamarca?

During the conversation he had with the “Solidarity Chef” to clarify Ethel Pozo’s assertions, the professional repeatedly indicated that Magaly Medina She does social work without broadcasting it on television and she confirmed it. The ATV figure recounted that she visited the Jicamarca area and hired kitchen staff who can help her.

“Today we went to Jicamarca, it’s true. I put my hand in my pocket and I didn’t ask anyone for money, except my husband who collaborated with my donation in another place in Jicamarca. My team was in that area along with cooks, to whom we pay for their time because they cannot be harmed either,” he said at the beginning.

Magaly Medina betrays Ethel Pozo in social support. Photo: LR composition / ATV capture / América TV capture

The social work that Magaly Medina had with victims of mudslides

Magaly Medina she did not remain silent and told how hundreds of citizens benefited from the social work she organized. Likewise, the presenter denied that she had requested help from private entities.

“Today we brought 1,000 rations of food to the part of Las Flores, in Jicamarca, my cameras were with part of my team. I was in my truck for five minutes, I did not go down. If someone needs it, we will do it, but without asking anyone for money sponsor, no businessman, no one. Whenever we have helped, it has been with our pocket. I do not have Gisela’s spirit, “he concluded.