Josimar has just married Yanira Cárdenas in the United States; however, his happiness would last for a few days because it had not yet been entered in the United States records. With a report presented by Magaly medina In her program Magaly TV, the firm of this Wednesday, December 15, together with the consultation with an expert immigration lawyer, the presenter came to the conclusion that the salsa singer had committed the crime of bigamy.

“He, in light of American justice, would be a bigamist. This is what an immigration lawyer whom we consult tells us. In addition, the files of the county where Josimar lives were observed and it tells us that the new marriage has not been registered yet, that is, it would not be valid as long as you do not register because you have a pending divorce judgment “ commented the show host.

On the other hand, the lawyer the driver interviewed was very specific in saying that a person cannot marry until they have been divorced. “A marriage anywhere in the world is valid in the United States. If you haven’t been divorced, you can’t go home. “

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly TV, the firm: Josimar could be deported from the United States if he marries a Cuban

What would be the penalty for the singer for committing bigamy?

After learning about the crime committed by the interpreter of “The protagonist”, Alfredo Zambrano’s wife cited the laws of the state of Florida. “The crime that he would commit of registering his marriage would be liable to a penalty of one to five years in prison and a pecuniary fine.”

Josimar prohibited his guests from recording their marriage

On December 11, the salsa singer married the Cuban woman in the United States. After that, the Instarándula portal shared the wedding invitation card where they requested not to record or take photos of the ceremony. “Please, guests are asked: no photos, no live broadcast, no cell phones. By reserved rights of the bride and groom ”.