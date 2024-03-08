Magaly Medina decided to comment on the latest statements by Ezio Oliva, who spoke of the end of their friendship. The show host took advantage of her program on Thursday, March 7, and revealed that she had strong reasons to distance herself from Ádammo's former vocalist and his wife Karen Schwarz. Next, we tell you what Ezio and the popular 'Urraca' said regarding their abrupt distancing.

What did Ezio Oliva say about the end of his friendship with Magaly Medina?

Ezio Oliva He was the last guest of the YouTube program 'La Linares' and the host Verónica Linares did not hesitate to ask him what happened to the friendship he had with Magaly Medina.

“I don't know what happened to Magaly, we were friends, she was in my marriage, we went to Europe together, we grew apart. I do speak with Alfredo, I think I have crossed paths with her a couple of times and I have always greeted her. But I don't know what happened to Magaly, I don't think there was anything very specific,” Oliva said at first.

“When something distances itself and cools down, everything is fine, nothing happens. I didn't ask him (what happened) because you ask when you are sure that there is a starting point. It's not serious. At the time, we had a nice time… “These are relationships that do not finish developing,” Karen Schwarz's husband added.

What did Magaly Medina say about the end of her friendship with Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz?

Magaly Medina He dared to speak out on Thursday, March 7, about Ezio Oliva's latest statements. In this regard, the TV host stated that she distanced herself from the singer and her partner, Karen Schwarz, for strong reasons.

“I move away from what my intuition or my hunches tell me: 'It's not here.' The years make one begin to be more selective about my affections, I prefer the few, small ones, but those I can always count on. When I don't like some behavior I don't complain, when I see something that I don't like, that is not part of what I want in my closest environment, I simply just walk away,” said the 'Magpie' at first.

“Nothing special or a fight has happened, but there are things that I notice… I stop loving, I stop having affection or respect for some people and that's it, there is no more explanation for it. I am strange, but I have my reasons and it is not an issue that has to be made public, it would be extending this and turning it into a soap opera,” concluded Medina.

Did Ezio Oliva negotiate so that Magaly Medina did not support him?

Ezio Oliva He also confessed during an interview on the program 'La Linares' that he negotiated so that Magaly Medina would not support him while he was selling sneakers. After the Ádammo group dissolved, Oliva was left bankrupt and had to look for ways to generate income to survive.

Since he had a large number of pairs of sneakers due to a brand sponsorship during his time in the band, he decided to sell them.

Ezio mentioned that he had to be cautious when making these sales at the Óvalo Gutiérrez, since he knew that the paparazzi and cameras from entertainment shows, including Magaly Medina's team, were active in that area.

To avoid being photographed and his financial situation becoming a media scandal, Oliva took preventive measures: he negotiated with buyers to keep his situation secret and reduced the price of the sneakers in exchange for his discretion.

