As is her custom, Magaly Medina began the broadcast of her show program by dancing on the television set. This prompted me to answer whether at some point I would agree to be part of the cast of Show queens, in case you receive the invitation from Gisela Valcárcel.

The ATV host surprised viewers by assuring that she would be encouraged to participate in the dance contest due to her competitive spirit, although she joked that she might not be one of the favorites.

“Part of the Queens of the show, ha ha ha. I do it ah, because I am so competitive that I’m sure I’m learning to dance, but since I’m probably not going to be the favorite of the owner of the program, that will never be me. (…) I don’t want to be invited either ”, were the words of the presenter.

In the same way, she indicated that another of the reasons that would keep her from Show queens It is the contract that he currently has with his television house, despite being one of the most important figures of the channel.

“I don’t think they will let me go. That is how they are between channels, they do not let the anchors of this channel go. Although not for the Telethon, for the Telethon they are the last wheel “, added Magaly Medina.

Minutes later, a note was presented about the participants who would be summoned for the new edition of Gisela Valcárcel’s program, which will premiere next Saturday, September 4.

Among the names that were mentioned are: Génesis Tapia, Maribel Velarde, Melissa Paredes, Sheyla Rojas and Yahaira Plasencia.

