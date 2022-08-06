Magaly Medina was quite affected after presenting a report on the life of the renowned Peruvian actor Diego Bertie, who died last Friday, August 5, after falling from the 14th floor of the building where he lived in Miraflores.

Magaly affirms that Bertie’s death was “shocking”

Magaly Medina He recounted the details of how he found out about Diego Bertie’s death and what he felt at that moment.

“This morning at 6:30 in the morning, while I was training in my home gym I heard Phillip Butters give the news, it was shocking at one point, it was very strong ”, commented the controversial presenter on her program “Magaly TV: the firm”, who also added that the actor always seemed to her an emotionally stable person.

Magaly: “I felt as if I had always known Diego”

Magaly Medina He maintained that although he did not know Diego Bertie very well, he felt the opposite when he interviewed him, because according to the driver, the actor was a man with a lot of charisma.

“I felt at one point as if I had always known him and Diego Bertie, I only knew him through the screen, through his works. He is not my friend, I am not a friend of anyone from the show business, but nevertheless, he is a man who exuded sympathy and charisma, a guy who was the typical gallant with class, a mysterious and discreet guy, “added Magaly Medina.