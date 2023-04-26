Magaly Medina He used his official Instagram account to recount his days in the Santa Monica prison. At the beginning of the video, she explains that the book “Visiting Days” by Marcos Avilés reminds her of that time that remains forever in his memory. The journalist said that the aforementioned document deals with the visits that the inmates receive and their coexistence in the prison courtyards. Ella Magaly points out that she, precisely, did not experience all of this in the two months that she was imprisoned in Santa Monica, since she was protected from malicious convicts.

Magaly Medina says that, being incarcerated, she did not receive the same treatment as other prisoners and had her own room. “To me for a matter of taking care of myself, that no prisoner is going to attack me, hit me, stab me, because suddenly they were relatives of a soccer player that I had supported or they were relatives of someone that I had criticized a lot. So, they had me in a room, with a single bed, all by myself, next to two large rooms, where there were between 40 and 70 prisoners that they were carrying, because that room is called prevention, where you were only passing through while they classified you. to send you to the pavilion where you were going to serve your sentence”, he said at the beginning.

The ATV figure also confesses that she spent her days locked up in the prison until the other prisoners return to their wards. In such a period, she only managed to smoke a lot. “They never moved me from that little room with a bed that I ordered to bring, a mattress that I ordered to buy. It had no door and during the day I was alone because the girls would leave at 5 in the morning, get up to bathe and then to carry out the prison activities: cleaning, cooking, handicrafts, learning a trade, and I couldn’t get out of there. I spent all my time smoking, because she was a habit that became a daily habit, every day she smoked and smoked, until my companions arrived at night ”.

The communicator remembers that she went out accompanied by two women to protect herself from all those who wanted to attack her. “I never experienced the patio, as the book tells with very human stories from prisons in jail. I did not live it, because I was escorted to go to the place where I learned a craft, to lessen the penalty. Two women from INPE accompanied me, and I could not go alone. And I would go out to recreate myself when they had all been stored in the pavilions, starting at 5 in the afternoon, because only the patio was full of cats that searched through the garbage, it was because I was running around the prison in my sports clothes Santa Monica, for its patios and its environments.

In order to communicate with his family and close friends, such as his lawyer and the owner of the ATV, he only used the single that visitors brought him. “I ran for about an hour or 45 minutes, and then I had a public telephone next to the prevention department, very far from the pavilions, where I always used small coins that the lawyers and visitors brought me, to be able to make my calls to my home, my brothers, my mom, my dad, my lawyer. I would call the owner of my channel who lived in Miami and had to put in a lot of small change and I would speak to him directly. So that was my life in the Santa Mónica prison and when I read here how, in the writing, Marco Avilés narrates the life of the inmates in the smelly bathrooms, the overcrowding in the pavilions, I did not experience it, but it has closer to those painful memories of that time. But now I see it from another point of view. I recommend the book that has impacted me,” the journalist concluded.

