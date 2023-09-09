Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

What happened? Magaly Medina revealed in the latest edition of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ that Nicola Porcella was going to be one of the 11 participants in the coexistence reality show ‘La casa de Magaly’. The popular ‘Urraca’ specified that the influencer’s presence was already confirmed; However, his trip to Mexico changed the plans, since he finally was a participant in ‘La casa de los Famous’, in which he ended up as a finalist. Magaly was encouraged to tell this news episodes before it ends ‘Magaly’s house’.

“We were even going to have Fiorella Méndez as well. Nicola Porcella was also going to be in that first house. That’s how it is. He had already spoken with my producer and had agreed to be in that first house (of Magaly). But since we were postponing and postponing and we did not have a date to finalize this reality, each one of us went his own way,” Medina said.