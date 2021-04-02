After announcing the end of her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano, the host Magaly Medina confirmed that she traveled to Miami, United States, to enjoy the Easter holiday.

There, he had an emotional reunion with his sister Mariela Medina, who lives in that country for many years. The presenter of Magaly TV, the firm showed, through a video posted on Instagram, how she spends her days accompanied by her family member.

In the story of the social network, Magaly Medina appears wearing dark glasses and smiling for the camera, while her sister drives the car that transports them. At one point, the television figure shows the streets of the city in Florida.

On several occasions, the host of ATV She has referred to her sister as one of the people who have helped her through the most difficult moments. “My sister is my confidant, the best friend I have,” she expressed in an interview for Latina in 2014.

Magaly Medina announces that she ends her marriage with Alfredo Zambrano

Magaly medina announced on national television that he had decided to end his relationship with the notary Alfredo Zambrano. On the reasons for the separation, he ruled out that these are related to infidelity. “I have decided to separate from my husband … I must emphasize that there are no third parties here,” she said.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.