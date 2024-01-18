Magaly Medina She is one of the most controversial hosts in local entertainment. Her personality, on the one hand, helped it become one of the most watched entertainment programs in the medium; on the other, she becomes one of the least loved; However, and true to her style, Medina announced his return to the small screen.

When does Magaly Medina return to television?

After a well-deserved and long vacation, the 'Urraca' will once again broadcast its program 'Magaly TV, la firma' at the usual time (from Monday to Friday at 9.45 pm) this Monday January 29. This was announced in his propaganda, ATV, through a funny sketch. “The bad queen of the story returns”says the short video. For now, Medina is in Spain.

Magaly Medina returns to TV with her program. Photo: LR composition/broadcast/ATV capture

Why doesn't 'Magaly TV, 'la firma'?

Both Magaly and other well-known characters on Peruvian television, after celebrating the end of the year, relaxed and decided to take their respective vacations. That is why 'Magaly TV, la firma' stopped broadcasting.

Magaly Medina wins best driver

Magaly Medinawas crowned the winner at the 2023 Martín Fierro Latino Awards held on Monday, November 27 at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami. Before being awarded, it was known that the popular 'Urraca' was nominated in thebest TV presenter categoryand competed with other Peruvian divas of the small screen. For this reason, the figure of atv She decided to travel to the United States, along with her husband Alfredo Zambrano, to participate in this ceremony in which she emerged as the winner.

“I am a show critic and I am not exactly the most loved in my country,” were the words of the host of 'Magaly TV, la firma' during her speech. In the competition, Gisela Valcárcel was also nominated, but it was Medina who won the coveted award.

