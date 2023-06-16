Magaly Medina took advantage of the recent edition of his program, broadcast last Wednesday June 14, to respond to Jordi Martín, who revealed LIVE that the popular ‘Urraca’ had offered him a job offer. Let us remember that the Spanish journalist was linked to “Love and Fire” where he pointed out that a close friend of the TV host contacted him to also be on “Magaly TV, the firm”, but he decided to reject the proposal. “I tell him no, that I am a person with principles and that Rodrigo and Gigi have always given me a lot of love,” he specified.

Following these statements, Medina sent a forceful message to the Spanish communicator. “I find it quite uncomfortable when foreign people who do not belong to our milieu, lies so blatantly I don’t like people lying about me. because I think that I instill in my reporters a certain way of conducting the negotiations about our guests and Jordi Martín, really, I have fallen “, said the popular ‘Magpie’.

Why didn’t Jordi Marti accept Magaly’s proposal?

The press man said that, despite Magaly Medina’s good proposal, he did not want to be part of his work team, because he wants to be faithful to the drivers of “love and fire“He also expressed his gratitude in front of the cameras, as he assures that thanks to Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter he has been able to connect with more people at the national level.

“I have a special affection for ‘Love and Fire’has been the first program with which I have collaborated in Latin America after ‘El gordo y la flaca’, and I think I have compensated for that affection”, he commented jordi marti seconds before telling that he rejected the job offer of the ‘Urraca’.

What do the chats presented by Magaly Medina say?

During the last edition of his show program, Magaly Medina he took several minutes to deny the paparazzi Jordi Marti for saying that he had rejected a job offer from the presenter. Thus. He showed in front of the cameras the complete conversation that one of his ‘magpies’ had with the man of prey.

“We asked one of my reporters to call him to see if he wanted to come in the evening and talk specifically about this topic. (demand by Jefferson Farfán), how the paparazzi and their work is very ungrateful”, explained the host of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

