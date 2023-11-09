Magaly Medina did not hold anything back and responded to Jessica Newton, who recently referred to the television host, alleging that he used her and her family to generate ratings, in addition to minimizing the expressions of the ATV figure. As expected, the controversial show host took several minutes of her program to talk about the issue and open up about her former friend.

What did Jessica Newton say about Magaly Medina?

The organizer of Miss Peru was interviewed and spoke about the recent statements of Magaly Medina, in which he made reference to his daughter Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid and her partner, the singer Deyvis Orosco, who asked ‘Urraca’ to be godmother to their son, some time ago. The ATV driver stated that, because of the way it was proposed to her, she felt “cornered.”

Magaly talked about Jessica Newton. Photo: LR/ATV composition

“What a shame that after so many years he continues to use me, my grandson, my family, my son-in-law, to generate ratings. We have nothing to say. If it helps you to talk about us, I hope it goes well for you. If it helps him to use us, let him continue using us, but I don’t see it, I don’t know about it and I have nothing to comment on.“, responded the businesswoman to Trome.

What did Magaly Medina respond to Jessica Newton?

The figure of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ headed strongly and clearly towards Jessica Newton for saying that he “used” her to generate ratings on his program. In addition, she said that her friendship was born because her husband maintained a close bond.

“How can I use it? If before we were not even referring to Miss Peru (…). Don’t act poor, Jessica, please get situated. They warned me, friends and former friends, they warned me who you were, that you didn’t stitch without a thread, you always ‘pull water for your mill’ (…). Oh, please, your son-in-law has taken very good advantage of (his closeness to him), because artists want to be on screen, to have their concerts covered (…). In any case, we have used each other, we must not be hypocritical“said the TV presenter.

