She was not silent. Magaly Medina spoke loud and clear after hearing the statements of Janet Barboza, who hinted that the popular “Urraca” would have forgiven an infidelity of her husband Alfredo Zambrano. Given this, the presenter revealed that she is a woman with dignity, because she knows what her value is, and if the notary decides to betray her trust, she will follow her path.

Likewise, the show host denied the version of Ethel Pozo’s partner in “America today” and was quite upset by the statements of the “Rulitos”.

“Making people understand that I have forgiven an infidelity of my husband during my marriage, and everyone who knows me, including my husband, knows it. The day they cheat on me, I have dignity, I know who I am, I know what I’m worth and what I’m worth, and if one day they don’t value me the doors are open for him to make his way and I mine, but they do not come to throw that mud at me, “he said.

Conductor assures that Anthony Aranda will not return to “EEG”

The journalist made a strong revelation about the continuity of Anthony Aranda in “This is war”. According to Magaly Medina, the dancer would no longer have a chance in the competition reality show, after suffering an accident during one of the games. “They haven’t even called him to show the bandage they put on him at the clinic. Our concern here is serious, because it seems that nobody wants to have the ‘Activator’ in their program. It seems that he does not sell. He’s already past his quarter hour. Also, what does he do apart from dancing? Being Melissa Paredes’s boyfriend? Being the backstabber of ‘Gato’ Cuba? On TV lately, people are bragging about lack of talent and career,” she noted.

Magaly Medina talks about Jazmín Pinedo after appearing on a YouTube program

The model was one of the most publicized to assume the position of host of “This is war” after the goodbye of María Pía Copello; however, Jazmín Pinedo said that she will present a bingo contest on a YouTube channel. Before her announcement, Magaly Medina questioned the new facet of the former reality girl. “This is how it is now. TV turned its back on Jazmín Pinedo and she appears on a bingo show; They must pay her well to have accepted, especially since it is on Sundays and I think she must be live. Sacrificing your Sundays is not something comfortable, ”she asserted.

Magaly Medina attacks the “America Today” program

In the edition of her program on May 4, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” addressed the production of “America today.” “Here we start at 10 in the morning putting together a guideline,” she began. “Is that what they get paid for? To copy my show?” she added. In addition, she used as an example the case of Tula Rodríguez with the sons of Javier Carmona. “That’s my job! Say thank you. Why do they take over a job that is not theirs?” she commented. “This is a Gisela Valcárcel company that pays her producer so that she only looks at me every night. And they still have the nerve to criticize me. They should kiss the ground that I walk on all the fools they have as drivers, ”she pointed out.