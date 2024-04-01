The driver Magaly Medina He celebrated his 61st birthday in style this March 31st in the company of his friends and loved ones. This Monday, April 1, the 'Urraca' published a video with the ostentatious gift that her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, gave her, which caused a variety of comments from users. However, Medina decided not to remain silent and responded publicly to her detractors.

What was the gift that Magaly Medina showed off on her social networks?

The notary Alfredo Zambrano He chose to give his wife an elaborate birthday gift: a Kelly bag from Hermes. Magaly Medina mentioned that to purchase this type of product you must schedule an appointment many months in advance, which is why Zambrano had planned this gift approximately a year ago.

“I have two Hermes bags, but I wanted one more, I no longer wanted a Birkin, but a Kelly. You know that this model is named in honor of Grace Kelly. “I couldn't have had a better birthday gift.”he said in the video.

In the video description he also wrote: “Hermes Birkin and Kelly are very difficult to get and you have to be on a waiting list for a long time. The wait can even last years.”

What did Magaly Medina say to her critics?

As expected, the comments did not take long to appear. Internet users compared Magaly Medina with President Dina Boluarte and the recent case of Rolex watches, which forced her to be raided by the Public Ministry.

Given these ratings, the presenter of 'Magaly Tv, la firma', true to her style, responded to her detractors. “Dina 2.0, showing off luxury things,” wrote one user. “Do not be ridiculous. Make smart comparisons, answered. In another comment along the same lines, Medina responded: “I don't work for the State.”

Magaly Medina and her response about her birthday gift. Photo: Instagram / Magaly Medina

How was Magaly Medina's birthday celebration?

Magaly Medina She arrived at a renowned restaurant in Miraflores with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, and various friends in order to celebrate another year of her life. At the place, Magaly enjoyed various main dishes and desserts. The sum of consumption in that restaurant, for approximately 12 people, was S/1,500.00, according to the information obtained by the Panamericana Televisión magazine, 'Todo se filtra'.

On Instagram, Medina uploaded a series of photographs with her guests and wrote: “I am in a very beautiful moment with myself. Every step on my path is taken with enthusiasm and dedication. Every day I feel that I am about to discover new and wonderful things, that there are many adventures to live and great journeys to take. “I am grateful for everything I have experienced as a strong and determined woman who today turns 61 extraordinary years.”

