Magaly Medina He is a few days away from returning to television, but being off the small screen he did not stop responding to his colleague Andrea Llosa, who a few days ago said that it did not matter what the driver thought for having dealt with cases with characters from the Peruvian show business . Given this, Alfredo Zambrano’s wife recalled that she does not need to hang on to anyone to have publicity.

The show commentator reflected on the years she has been on television and assured that she does not care what others do. “Since I started in ATV, 26 years ago, my team and I were an island, we are not interested in the rest or a special person, what the rest does or does not do, we are interested in two cucumbers. Also, I’m not going to answer Juliana or Andrea or ‘Perico de los palotes’. I choose my enemies, they don’t choose me. If someone needs a bit of publicity and refers to me to get attention, it’s not my case, I’m not going to answer “ , mentioned Trome.

Along the same lines, the television presenter assured that her production team is focused on the return of Magaly TV, the firm. “The team is already working, very quietly, without making much of a fuss, as always. For this reason, as soon as I got off the plane I did not stop, tomorrow I am still working and I also have to record content for networks and travel at night.

TV host enjoys her vacation in Europe

Notary Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina arrived in one of the most expensive cities in the world: Geneva, Switzerland; This was evidenced by the figure of ATV in one of his publications on social networks. Through her Instagram stories, the journalist showed the different luxury places she has visited with her husband, such as exclusive fashion houses. In addition, in one of his videos you can see the view from the balcony of his hotel room.

They announce the return of Magaly Medina to television

After her vacation in Europe, Magaly Medina is preparing to return recharged with her new season of Magaly TV, the firm. It was the same journalist who shared a clip on her TikTok account with the announcement of her return to the small screen, which will take place next Monday, January 31, by the ATV signal. “Magaly TV, the firm returns very soon,” wrote the television host.