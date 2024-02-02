A few hours ago, Rodrigo Gonzalez showed a WhatsApp chat in which it is seen that Gianfranco Pérez, reporter for the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', asks if they need his services in 'Love and fire'. After this controversy, Gianfranco decided to break his silence and attacked the production of the show broadcast by Willax. Likewise, he had strong words for the popular 'Peluchín', who asked ATV and Magaly Medina to be aware of what his collaborators were doing behind his back.

YOU CAN SEE: Reporters from Magaly Medina show how Christian Domínguez's ampays are spoken and users make requests

Reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma' asked 'Amor y fuego' for a job?

Rodrigo Gonzalez He seemed uncomfortable with the questions he has received from Magaly Medina, who even minimized the rating figures that 'Amor y fuego' achieved in recent days.

“In the A/B socioeconomic level, Willax leads its time slot and that bothers many… The channel that throws this mud at us (ATV) is below Panamericana TV, worry about that and the 'bugs' that they have at home,” he said at the beginning.

After that, the popular 'Peluchín' showed the conversation he had Jose Carloshead of information for 'Amor y fuego', with the reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma' Gianfranco Perez. In that chat, it is read that the collaborator of Magaly Medina's program points out that “the economic issue is not very stable and is forced to knock on doors.”

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals which character she notified for the only time about an ampay: why did she do it?

Reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma' attacked 'Amor y fuego', and Rodrigo González?

Through their social networks, Gianfranco Perez decided to answer various questions from netizens about why he asked for a job on 'Amor y fuego' while collaborating with 'Magaly TV, la firma'. Along these lines, this reporter criticized Willax's space after exposing it on national television.

“Because since the program (of Rodrigo González) is down, they are paying whim. They gave me a contract and their producer called me every day, but I left them dressed and upset,” he said at first.

“They ('Amor y fuego') never show the whole conversation. When they gave me a contract, they told me: 'Rodrigo (González) is doing everything for you to come'… I don't need to show evidence. I bring 'bombs' to you, not nonsense like Shakira”he added.

Along these lines, Gianfranco was uncomfortable that his notes and narrations appear in 'Amor y fuego': “They are copied. Everything that appears on ATV, they reproduce it on another channel.”

Magaly Medina's reporter pointed out that she was going to work on 'Amor y fuego' because “the program was down and they paid whim.” Photo: composition LR/Willax/Gianfranco Pérez

Reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma' claims not to have a good salary at ATV?

“I never spoke nor would I speak ill of Magaly. But there is a saying that says 'job is job', so I decided well and stayed with the best… Because before being a worker I am a father and I have to provide for my family with whoever offers me the most money,”were the words of Gianfranco Perez about the salary he earns at 'Magaly TV, la firma'.