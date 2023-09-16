Magaly Medina He used a few minutes of his program to comment on Paolo Guerrero’s interview on the Cuto Guadalupe program, in which he was encouraged to speak for the first time about Alondra García Miró. “It’s easy for some men to say, ‘It’s over, it’s over,’ but Alondra García Miró was hoping that this relationship would end at the altar for many years. Poor thing, she lived excitedly waiting for the moment when the man would decide and she never decided.said the driver.

Let us remember that the ‘Predator’ said the following about the Peruvian model: “I have always handled myself calmly, living calmly, not hurting anyone is the main thing. You have your things, sometimes there are processes that end and you start others, and life goes on. When two heads “They are not on the same page, what do you do? Each one on their own without hurting anyone.”

