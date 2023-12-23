A few hours after celebrating the Christmasa time that is characterized by generating memories and traditions that mark the lives of Peruvians, the host Magaly Medina recalled during the broadcast of his program 'Magaly TV, the firm', from December 22, what Christmas Eve was like in her family when she was a child and did not have the financial solvency that she has today.

Through his stories, Medina He connected with his audience, showing a more intimate and familiar side, with which he sought to leave a Christmas message based on his experience lived within poverty.

How did Magaly Medina spend Christmas when she was a child?

Magaly Medina says that, during her childhood, she lived Christmases that were modest but full of love. She and her sister dedicated themselves to collecting old Christmas trees from the streets to decorate her home.

“My sister and I would go along the ditch that ran through the neighborhood where we lived and collect old trees.“We peeled them, painted them white, put them in a bucket with dirt,” he said. These trees, although discarded by others, became the center of their Christmas celebrations, painted white and decorated with the few ornaments they could acquire. .

What does Christmas mean to Magaly Medina?

As Magaly expressed, Christmas for her goes beyond material aspects. After remembering her childhood, the host highlighted that the true essence of Christmas lies in family unity and love.

“Christmas is not about the biggest tree you have, the biggest gift you give. It's about being together in the difficult times and the beautiful ones,” he concluded.

