Magaly Medina was no stranger to the feeling of sadness caused by the departure of Tongo, who was said goodbye today in the cemetery Field Faith of Huachipa. The television host began her program by highlighting the singer’s career. Likewise, she asserted that he was the first successful youtuber that Peru had. Through a note, they recalled all the achievements of the Peruvian who is now resting in peace.

In that same sense, the popular ‘magpie’ He asserted that even though he did not agree with Tongo on some things, he had to recognize his great performance in Peruvian culture. In addition, the star of channel 9 affirmed that the interpreter of “La pituca” saved all the social barriers that Peru had.