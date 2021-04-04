Magaly Medina is enjoying her trip to Miami. After celebrating her birthday and reuniting with her sister, the host decided to leave a message for all her followers of Instagram.

The figure of ATV, who recently announced his separation from Alfredo Zambrano, shared photographs of his visit to a shopping center in the United States and expressed that he is enjoying his days off before returning to Lima to continue with the broadcast of Magaly TV, I signed itand.

“Recharge your batteries and surround yourself with beautiful energy” The television presenter wrote next to the images, in which she can be seen respecting social distancing and using the mask to avoid a possible contagion of coronavirus.

In the same way, Magaly Medina announced that she will return to Peru in the next few hours and that she will be present in her show program this Monday, April 5. “Tomorrow (Monday) we meet at 9:45 pm on ATV,” he wrote on his official account of Instagram.

Magaly Medina announces her separation from Alfredo Zambrano

The ATV driver surprised her viewers by confirming her separation from Alfredo Zambrano, to whom she was married for more than four years. Magaly Medina addressed a message to the audience on March 30 and announced the end of her marriage: “I have decided to separate from my husband.”

In the same way, he stressed that his decision was not influenced by an infidelity and extended his good wishes to his ex-partner: “I must emphasize that there are no third parties here (…) What I want is for Alfredo to find happiness along the way that comes and I think it is the same thing that he wants for me ”.

