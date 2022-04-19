Nothing was saved! Magaly Medina He commented on the recent statements by Néstor Villanueva after separating from Flor Polo and did not hesitate to extend a message to the daughter of Susy Díaz. The host she regretted not being able to have the cumbia singer live, because she asked for a large sum of money to visit the set of her program.

“I wanted to charge 5,000 soles and we are a large channel, but we have economic problems as a small channel. We don’t have a big petty cash, not at all. So, I tell Nestor to go fly, “she said with a laugh.

Magaly Medina’s advice

Magaly Medina attacked Néstor Villanueva after he suggested that Flor Polo is also guilty of the end of her marriage.

“What a great cheek this Nestor is. He comes to us with his cheap flower to try to take us elsewhere. Now it turns out that the culprit is Florcita because she didn’t know how to correct it,” he said.

The driver also recommended the young influencer to completely forget the cumbia singer, because he showed no signs of wanting to change his behavior: “How funny, Florcita leave it. She throws some dirt on it and put flowers on her grave. It’s indefensible.”

Néstor Villanueva did not want to spend Easter with his children

Flor Polo and Susy Diaz They shined on a fun trip to Ica, but she was accompanied by her two little children despite the fact that this was not planned. As the influencer revealed to Magaly Medina, Néstor Villanueva had to take care of his children, but he preferred to travel to Huaral.

“She told us that Néstor was going to take care of her children because she was going with her mother to Paracas with a group of tiktokers. In the end, she traveled with her children because she said that Néstor did not want to take them, “said the driver live.