Magaly medina He has joined a large group of national entertainment personalities who chose to leave Peru to enjoy their end of the year holidays. The driver left for Spain with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, and through her social networks she has shown in recent days how she enjoys these moments of rest.

The ATV figure also shared with his 1 million followers how he greeted the New Year by performing his customary cabal. However, the experienced journalist stopped her vacation to start this new year with a message of reflection.

Magaly Medina leaves a meaningful message to her followers

Magaly Medina used an image taken from social networks to wish her audience the best.

Magaly Medina spends her vacation days in Spain with Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Instagram

“Do yourself a favor and be happy, with much, with little, with nothing, accompanied or alone. But be happy ”, reads the screenshot that he shared through his stories on his Instagram account.

Magaly Medina received 2022 alongside Alfredo Zambrano

Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano show that their love is stronger than ever. Proof of this are the images shared by the driver, in which they are seen celebrating the arrival of the New Year in full swing.

As is his custom, the businessman took the stage of the establishment where he was to demonstrate his singing skills. Likewise, the presenter was shown kissing her husband at the beginning of 2022 as a cabal.