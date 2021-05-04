Television interviewer Magaly Medina joins the list of figures who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The presenter confirmed that she was immunized during a trip she made to Miami.

Through their stories of Instagram, published photographs of her vaccination record card and of the precise moment in which the health personnel placed the first dose, while she appears sitting with her arm uncovered.

“Vaccinated for COVID-19 (Vaccinated against COVID-19). April 1, 2021 “, wrote Magaly Medina in the publication that has surprised his followers. So far, the driver has not yet revealed more details about it.

Let’s remember that at the beginning of April, Magaly medina traveled to the United States to reunite with his sister Mariela, who has lived in that country for several years.

At that time, she had announced the end of her marriage with the notary Alfredo Zambrano, so she decided to spend a vacation abroad. Everything indicates that the ATV figure took advantage of that trip to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Among the other entertainment figures who have been vaccinated in the United States are the influencer Josetty Hurtado, the ex-beauty queen Viviana Rivasplata, the communicator Fiorella Méndez and the model Vania Bludau.

ATV figure, Magaly Medina used her social networks to send a message of gratitude to her loyal fans, who do not miss any edition of their television space.

“I want to take a few minutes to thank you for your preference every night. Magaly TV, La Firme is breaking it and it is all thanks to you and your preference. I do not need a millionaire scenario if I have your love every night at 9.45 pm See you later! ”He wrote.

Magaly Medina rules out reconciliation with Alfredo Zambrano

The host Magaly Medina rules out resuming her relationship with her still husband Alfredo Zambrano. “We have only spoken and we will continue to do so,” said the presenter.

