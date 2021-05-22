The host Magaly Medina published a new video on her channel Youtube, in which he recalls ‘the worst roches’ of his career on Peruvian television. Among the list of facts, he spoke about the discussion he had with Servando and Florentino, former members of Salserín, in 2006.

The presenter revealed how she managed to finalize the interview with the Venezuelan singers despite the fact that she had harshly criticized them for the death of five teenagers at their 1997 concert, at the Lima Home Fair.

At that time, Servando and Florentino returned to Peru after more than 8 years to offer a new show. However, the tragedy of his fans resurfaced in the national media.

Magaly Medina said that the businessmen who promoted the singers proposed to clarify the issue in their program. She was convinced that the artists were guilty for the incident.

“Unscrupulous businessmen thought they were going to fill a stadium with them. From the day I found out that Servando and Florentino were coming to give a concert, I was categorically opposed because I remembered what they had caused. The businessmen told me ‘they want to go to your studio, to confront you,’ so they came but they don’t remember that I as a journalist was there, I was an eyewitness, “said the host.

At one point in the interview, Servando and Florentino were offended by Magaly Medina’s qualifications and left the television set.

“They showed themselves as is, like the louts they always were. When they became lacking in my studio, I told them ‘they are leaving me’, I threw them out because they deserved it ”, mentioned the presenter.

