Magaly Medina is celebrating one more year of life and shows in networks how her family and close friends have entertained her. After announcing his separation from Alfredo Zambrano, he shared images of a small celebration that they organized for him.

In addition to spreading on Instagram the various greetings from her relatives, including Jessica Newton and her daughter Cassandra, the host expressed her excitement when she was surprised with a birthday cake.

“I eat lunch with my family. My boys who work in my house, my loving parents, my son, my brother and his family, “he said with the publication.

In the video you can see Magaly Medina blowing the candles on the cake and enjoying the company of her closest environment.

However, this was not the only message that the influencer spread in her day, since she also shared some photographs that she took especially to celebrate this special date.

“Happy Birthday to me! Yes, this will be a different year, full of learning, but I want to thank you all for showing your affection and my friends and family for always being with me. Let’s smile! ”He wrote on Instagram.

Magaly Medina announced her divorce from Alfredo Zambrano

The ATV host surprised her viewers with a statement during the broadcast of her program. Magaly Medina addressed the audience and announced her divorce from Alfredo Zambrano, whom she married in 2016.

The television figure explained that the reasons for his decision were not motivated by infidelity. “I must emphasize that there are no third parties here” , He said. Finally he extended his best wishes to the notary: “What I wish is that he finds happiness on the road ahead and I believe that it is the same as he wishes for me.”

