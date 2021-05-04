Magaly Medina answered questions from her followers through her social networks this Tuesday, May 4. In one of these, she was asked about an alleged estrangement with Rodrigo gonzalez.

The host of Magaly TV, the firm was clear with her response by ruling out that there is a feud between the two, despite the hints that were sent after the popular ‘Peluchín’ gave his opinion on the relationship they both have outside the cameras.

At that time, she stated that “ I had sporadic contact with him and generally only for work-related issues, it was a cordial treatment “

“We have discrepancies and, in our case, they are public, but we soon forget them because the affection of so many years prevails,” wrote the television presenter attaching a photograph where she appears with Rodrigo.

Magaly Medina received vaccine against COVID-19

Through her social networks, the television host revealed that in April she received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The images of the moment she was immunized were shared on her Instagram stories.

“Vaccinated for COVID-19 (Vaccinated against COVID-19). April 1, 2021 ”, he wrote in one of his posts. So far, he has not disclosed details about it.

Magaly Medina joined other figures of the show who have already been inoculated against the coronavirus in the US Adolfo Chuiman and Josetty Hurtado also did it in the North American nation.

