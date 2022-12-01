Magaly Medina He surprised all the viewers of “Magaly TV, the firm” during the first minutes of his program. What happened? After performing her unique dance steps, the host was moved and said she was very grateful for the success she has achieved throughout her career on the small screen.

“I dont know. I can be tired from a long day at work, but the lights come on, the camera turns on, and I’m different. Really, television has made a monster of me.”said the presenter, to later let out a laugh that shook even her production team.