A few days ago, Amor y Fuego released a video of Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano arriving at the Jorge Chávez International Airport on March 31, although within minutes of each other, for which many began to speculate about a possible reconciliation. Faced with this situation, the host of Magaly TV, the firm decided to break her silence.

The ATV figure denied having resumed her relationship with her still husband when one of her followers asked her about the report of the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter, which will be broadcast this Monday, April 5, by the Willax TV signal.

Magaly Medina responds to a follower

“Maga, they saw you at the airport with your husband. Is that the bomb that ‘Peluchín’ has for tomorrow? “, Asked the user, to which the presenter replied” Hahaha. Don’t let them sell you a cat for a hare”.

On the last March 30, minutes before the end of the broadcast of her program, Magaly Medina had announced the separation with her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano.

“I have decided to separate from my husband … What I want is for Alfredo to find happiness in the coming road and I think it is the same thing that he wishes for me,” said the entertainer.

Magaly Medina appreciates support after separation

Magaly Medina thanked her family and friends for the support she has had after making her separation from Alfredo Zambrano public.

“I want to thank my friends because in these circumstances that I am going through, which I told you about yesterday (Tuesday, March 30), I have realized that I have friends who love me very much, whom I love, respect and appreciate a lot. Let them be by my side ”, he expressed on the set of Magaly TV, the firm.

