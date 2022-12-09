Magaly Medina ruled on the attack suffered by the journalist Josefina Townsend by a group of protesters who were near the Congress of the Republic. The television host regretted this fact and expressed her outrage at seeing the images that went viral on social media.

She put aside her incompatibility with Josefina Townsend and sent a strong message to those who attacked her on public roads. “As much as we have ideological or attitude differences as journalists, this attack on Josefina Townsend seems regrettable to me (…) A journalist who has been on television for many years. It seems to me that this bunch of criminals are cowards because they attack en masse (…) We have to learn to be tolerant with the rest, that will be part of the unit,” said the ATV figure.