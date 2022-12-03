The host Magaly Medina He criticized in his style the new relationship between Yahaira Plasencia and the singer Jair Mendoza. During his program, she questioned the link between the two artists because coincidentally the musician released a new song after making his relationship official with the “Queen of totó”.

“(Yahaira) always travels and is never seen at parties, on nights out. You never see if she has any projection… However, now, what a coincidence, that she goes to Punta Cana with Jair Mendoza, this unknown singer and suddenly we get these images where they are dancing on the gossip phone. I don’t believe in coincidences, not at all .” Said the TV host.