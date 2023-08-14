Will you return to the show? Magaly Medina referred to the recent statements by Fátima Segovia, who pointed out that she would love to return to “JB en ATV”, a comedy show where she previously participated. However, the ‘Magpie‘ She was not very moved by this request and stated that this sudden desire to return to the small screen was due to the fact that she is not earning enough in OnlyFans.

What did Magaly Medina say about Fátima Segovia?

Magaly Medina addressed the issue of Fatima Segovia and the public request that he made to Jorge Benavides for you to consider calling her back to ‘JB on ATVs‘. “Now it turns out that she began to say on social networks that she wants to return to comedy work and asks ‘JB’ to rehire her. Will she think about leaving OnlyFans? Because I don’t think both at the same time, ”said the entertainment journalist.

Despite this, Medina pointed out that it would not “be appropriate” for ‘the Chuecona’ Be part of the cast of the comedy show if you still make content on the well-known adult platform where you work:“I don’t think…a family-time comedy show would have someone who does OnlyFans as one of their leads.”

“We can talk about everything here, it would be your return to TV, he says he had a health problem, but a health problem that did not prevent him from doing OnlyFans all this time. (…) Surely he wanted to try and I suppose he is not doing very well “said Magaly Medina.

Why did Fátima Segovia leave television?

Fátima Segovia spoke with her followers inTikTokand told the reasons behind his retirement from TV. “I walked away from television for a health issue. Yes, it is true that I asked for a license for about 6 months, I thank the production very much; Jorge (Benavides) who is the head of the program, and Karencita (Marengo), for whom I am very grateful. The thing took longer because things did not happen as I expected, ”he mentioned.

“My recovery, from the operation I had on my legs for a health issue, was very long and painful, it was really super difficult. I had to force myself to gain weight last year. There were many people who insulted me (…) I was worth a mother, ”she added.

Will Fatima Segovia return to television?

The model confessed that she wants to return to the small screen and did not hesitate to ask Jorge Benavides publicly.

“Now I’m fine, I have a doctor’s clearance, I want to be 100% at my best to start my events, to start God willing on television, if Jorgito and Karen give me the chance, if not, no problem. I’m going to Mexico, I’m looking for options because I also have some conversations there and that’s where I’m at,” he added.

What did Jorge Benavides say after the departure of Fátima Segovia from ‘JB en ATV’?

The lowering ofFatima SegoviaIt was a great loss for the cast of Jorge Benavides, however, he made it clear that the doors of the show are open if he wants to return. “He asked us for a six-month permit, seeing the circumstances, I think he will not return. Nothing is said yet, it’s up to her if he wants to return to the show, ”he said.

How much would Fátima Segovia be earning on OnlyFans?

Fátima Segovia left ‘JB en ATV’ to focus on her OnlyFans content. In March 2022, Magaly Medina revealed that the former member of the comedy program would then earn $7,000 a month for her explicit photos and videos for her subscribers. At the exchange rate in Peru, it would be around 28,000 soles.

Did Joao Castillo defend Fátima Segovia?

The ‘JB en ATV’ actor came out to put his chest up for Fátima Segovia after leaving the comedy show on channel 9 to dedicate himself to content on the adult social network, OnlyFans.

“You’re earning your money, you make your money the way you see fit,” he said in a YouTube interview.

