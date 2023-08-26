Magaly Medina He used the first minutes of his program to make it known that the Alianza Lima goalkeeper, Ángelo Campos, had just been arrested at the Chacarilla police station, Surco, after physically assaulting his partner and cohabitant. The ‘Queen of the Ampays’ read the complaint on her program and had a critical opinion about the footballer.

What did Magaly Medina say about Ángelo Campos?

The popular ‘Urraca’ was emphatic when affirming that Angelo Campos, With this complaint for assault, he only shows the worst of himself. “Shameful that an athlete who has to have discipline, responsibility, has no respect for the mother of his son not for the t-shirt. Once again on these scandalous topics, not at all sporting, ”he said.

“It is something that we all try to fight every day, the physical and psychological abuse of a husband towards his wife, from a man towards his girlfriend or from anyone, whatever the link that unites the couple,” added the show presenter

help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support”.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

