Nothing was kept silent. Magaly Medina responded loud and clear about the recent statements of Aldo Miyashiro, who assured that, if Fiorella Retiz and the production of ‘Magaly TV, La Firme’ did not retract the accusations against her, she was going to initiate legal action against her. . The ‘Magpie‘ He assured that the ‘Chino’ warnings are “bravado” and he is not afraid to continue defending the member of ‘Magaly’s house’. What else did Medina say? Find out in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly defends Fiorella Retiz after denouncing Miyashiro: “No woman should live under threat”

What did Magaly Medina say about Aldo Miyashiro?

Magaly Medina he downplayed the words of Aldo Miyashiro and pointed out that she is not responsible for the serious accusations that Fiorella Retiz launched against him during a past broadcast of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’. It is important to emphasize that the former reporter for ‘The Chinese band She assured that if something happened to her or her family, the only person responsible would be the actor as well.

“What do I have to do with that (with Fiorella Retiz’s accusations)? The person who was her lover has wanted to speak, and what does she want? That I shut my mouth, that I not invite her to my program to speak? This is part of. He has to assume the consequences of what he did and the notarial letters cannot silence me. He knows this as a communicator, it seems to me a mistake on his part and a bravado on his lawyer’s part.“, expressed Medina in the live link of Bárbara Mamani, reporter from La República.

#Magaly #Medina #Miyashiros #lawsuit #quotHe #accept #consequences #did.quot