Magaly Medina surprised by providing details about her relationship with Rodrigo Gonzalez, lAfter both starred in media confrontations due to differences of thought. In the last edition of Magaly TV, the firm, the presenter assured that she does not have an intimate friendship with his colleague, despite the fact that both have been very close in public on several occasions.

The ATV figure, who confirmed that her father had been vaccinated against COVID-19, pointed out that she and the Amor y Fuego driver maintained communication usually due to work issues.

“Regarding our friendship, well, I have a small group of friends with whom I am in permanent contact and they are like a family. I had sporadic contact with him and generally only for work-related issues, it was a cordial treatment”, He detailed to a local media.

Rodrigo Gonzalez is reunited with Magaly Medina. Photo: Archive.

In addition, when asked if Rodrigo González changes his attitude when he is in front of cameras, Magaly medina spoke about the self-centeredness that floods the world of television.

“I think that many people forget their essence when they are in front of ‘TV’ and TV always puffs you up, awakens egos and insecurities. He grabbed me when I was 33 years old, I was already a little more focused, but I always had psychological help because this is strong ”, she commented.

Magaly Medina’s father is vaccinated against the coronavirus

On March 22, through her stories on Instagram, Magaly Medina revealed that her father received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“My 91-year-old retired police daddy received his first dose of the vaccine today!” Wrote the host of Magaly TV, signing it next to a photograph in which her father was seen while he was immunized.

Magaly Medina shared on social networks the moment her father received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Magaly Medina Instagram

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.