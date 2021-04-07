Magaly medina He again referred to the relationship he had with Alfredo Zambrano, days after confirming his separation with a message to his audience. This time, the host responded to those who questioned the videos she used to post on networks and where she was seen together with her husband.

As he indicated, some users questioned the frankness of the images he disseminated because they showed a stable and solid relationship, so he decided to clarify that his complicity was totally true.

“What you saw on my social networks was spontaneous. I am not an actress; neither is my husband. There was no fiction, everything shown was real. (…) We have had a beautiful love story that will always remain in my heart and my memories, “he said.

Magaly Medina assured that in the future she could reveal the reasons that motivated her to distance herself from Alfredo Zambrano. “I will tell you at some point. Now I still don’t feel like doing it ”.

Magaly Medina speaks after being caught near Alfredo Zambrano

The ATV figure was recorded on its arrival at Jorge Chávez International Airport to make its trip to Miami, a few minutes after it appeared. Alfredo Zambrano In the same place. The still husbands almost ran into each other on the premises on March 31.

The images were promoted by the program Amor y fuego, so social network users tried to get some response from Magaly medina. However, the driver downplayed the report and hinted that the information would not be truthful. “Don’t let them sell you a hare,” he said.

Magaly Medina responds to a follower

Magaly Medina, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.